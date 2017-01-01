Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Aquavitae

Review of Grappa, Distillates and Brandy

 

Collio Friulano 2015, Schiopetto (Friuli Venezia Giulia, Italy)
Grappa Sherry Cask
Segnana (Trentino)
Pomace of (60%), Schiava (40%)
Price: € 38.00 - 70cl Score:

Limpid, intense amber color, crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of banana, praline, walnut, prune, dried violet, rancho, honey, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, walnut, prune and honey.
Distilled in batch distiller. Aged for at least 5 years in casks used for the production of Sherry (Jerez).



Wine Guide Parade

February 2017

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Montefalco Rosso Riserva 2011, Arnaldo Caprai 8699
2 Chardonnay 2015, Arnaldo Caprai 8331
3 Montefalco Sagrantino Passito 2010, Arnaldo Caprai 6195
4 Montefalco Rosso 2014, Arnaldo Caprai 5915
5 Montefalco Sagrantino Spinning Beauty 2006, Arnaldo Caprai 5639
6 Colli Martani Grechetto Grecante 2016, Arnaldo Caprai 5323
7 Montefalco Sagrantino Collepiano 2012, Arnaldo Caprai 5192
8 Dolcetto di Diano d'Alba La Lepre 2015, Fontanafredda 4962
9 Barolo Vigna La Rosa 2012, Fontanafredda 4846
10 Elicius 2011, Castello di Montegiove 4799
11 Lupo Bianco 2011, Tenuta L'Impostino 4739
12 Orvietano Rosso Mi.Mo.So. 2011, Castello di Montegiove 4736
13 Montefalco Rosso Vigna Flaminia-Maremmana 2014, Arnaldo Caprai 4528
14 T 2010, Castello di Montegiove 4510
15 Rosso Outsider 2011, Arnaldo Caprai 4427




DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in May?


Other Polls

How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


Other Polls

In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


Other Polls

