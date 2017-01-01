Grappa Sherry Cask Segnana (Trentino) Pomace of (60%), Schiava (40%) Price: € 38.00 - 70cl Score:

Limpid, intense amber color, crystalline. Limpid, intense amber color, crystalline. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of banana, praline, walnut, prune, dried violet, rancho, honey, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of banana, praline, walnut, prune, dried violet, rancho, honey, vanilla, chocolate, tobacco with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness. Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, walnut, prune and honey. Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, walnut, prune and honey. Distilled in batch distiller. Aged for at least 5 years in casks used for the production of Sherry (Jerez). Distilled in batch distiller. Aged for at least 5 years in casks used for the production of Sherry (Jerez).



