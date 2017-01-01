|
Grappa Sherry Cask
|Segnana (Trentino)
|Pomace of (60%), Schiava (40%)
|Price: € 38.00 - 70cl
|Score:
Limpid, intense amber color, crystalline.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant with aromas of banana,
praline, walnut, prune, dried violet, rancho, honey, vanilla, chocolate,
tobacco with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to
dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of banana, walnut, prune and
honey.
Distilled in batch distiller. Aged for at least 5 years in casks used
for the production of Sherry (Jerez).