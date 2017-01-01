Grappa di Nebbiolo Invecchiata Musso (Piedmont) (Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco) Pomace of Nebbiolo Price: € 22.00 - 50cl Score:

Limpid, crystalline, brilliant pale amber color. Limpid, crystalline, brilliant pale amber color. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, hazelnut, black cherry jam, vanilla, honey, chocolate and dried fig, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, hazelnut, black cherry jam, vanilla, honey, chocolate and dried fig, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness. Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey, black cherry jam and hazelnut. Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey, black cherry jam and hazelnut. Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller. Aged for few months in small barrels. Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller. Aged for few months in small barrels.



