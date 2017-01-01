|
|
|
Grappa di Nebbiolo Invecchiata
|Musso (Piedmont)
|(Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco)
|Pomace of Nebbiolo
|Price: € 22.00 - 50cl
|Score:
|
Limpid, crystalline, brilliant pale amber color.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried
violet, hazelnut, black cherry jam, vanilla, honey, chocolate and dried
fig, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to
dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey, black cherry jam and
hazelnut.
Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller. Aged for few months in
small barrels.