  Issue 163, June 2017   
Aquavitae

Review of Grappa, Distillates and Brandy

 

Gran Masetto 2012, Endrizzi (Trentino, Italy)
Grappa di Nebbiolo Invecchiata
Musso (Piedmont)
(Distiller: Distilleria del Barbaresco)
Pomace of Nebbiolo
Price: € 22.00 - 50cl Score:

Limpid, crystalline, brilliant pale amber color.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, hazelnut, black cherry jam, vanilla, honey, chocolate and dried fig, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, pleasing roundness, balanced sweetness.
Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey, black cherry jam and hazelnut.
Distilled in vacuum bain-marie batch distiller. Aged for few months in small barrels.



Wine Guide Parade

March 2017

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Barbera d'Alba Superiore La Marchesa 2013, Manzone Giovanni 8014
2 Langhe Nebbiolo Il Crutin 2014, Manzone Giovanni 6920
3 Barolo Castelletto 2012, Manzone Giovanni 6917
4 Barolo Riserva Gramolere 2009, Manzone Giovanni 6913
5 Barbera d'Asti Superiore Nizza Vignali 2011, L'Armangia 6728
6 Diano d'Alba Sorì Bruni 2015, Casavecchia 6671
7 Dolcetto d'Alba 2015, Mirafiore 6633
8 Barbera d'Alba San Quirico 2013, Casavecchia 6607
9 Barbera d'Asti Sopra Berruti 2015, L'Armangia 6492
10 Barolo Paiagallo 2012, Mirafiore 6413
11 Diano d'Alba Sorì Richin 2014, Casavecchia 5989
12 Barolo Bricat 2011, Manzone Giovanni 5945
13 Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Superiore 2015, Antica Tenuta Pietramore 5574
14 Barolo 2012, Mirafiore 5407
15 Aglianico del Vulture Alberi in Piano 2013, Il Passo 5265




DiWineTaste Polls
In which municipality are produced the best Barolo wines?


What kind of wine do you like having in June?


How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


