Grappa di Albarossa Macchiaferro L'Armangia (Piedmont, Italy) (Distiller: Distilleria Beccaris) Pomace of Albarossa Price: € 17.00 - 50cl Score:

Limpid, crystalline, brilliant amber color. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, hazelnut, honey, vanilla, black cherry jam, chocolate and tobacco, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency. Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, perceptible sweetness, balanced roundness. Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey, black cherry jam and chocolate. Distilled in bain-marie batch distiller. Aged for 12 months in small oak barrels.




