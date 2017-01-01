Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
  Not Just Wine Issue 164, Summer 2017   
Aquavitae

Review of Grappa, Distillates and Brandy

 

Alto Adige Sauvignon Puntay 2016, Erste+Neue (Alto Adige, Italy)
Grappa di Albarossa Macchiaferro
L'Armangia (Piedmont, Italy)
(Distiller: Distilleria Beccaris)
Pomace of Albarossa
Price: € 17.00 - 50cl Score:

Limpid, crystalline, brilliant amber color.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined with aromas of prune, dried violet, hazelnut, honey, vanilla, black cherry jam, chocolate and tobacco, with almost imperceptible alcohol pungency.
Intense flavors with perceptible alcohol pungency which tends to dissolve rapidly, perceptible sweetness, balanced roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of prune, honey, black cherry jam and chocolate.
Distilled in bain-marie batch distiller. Aged for 12 months in small oak barrels.



Wine Guide Parade

April 2017

The best 15 wines reviewed in our Guide and voted by DiWineTaste readers

Rank Wine, Producer Votes
1 Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Bareta 2016, Merotto 8357
2 Franciacorta Satèn, Mirabella 7741
3 Barolo 2012, Borgogno 7613
4 Langhe Nebbiolo No Name 2012, Borgogno 7441
5 Franciacorta Brut, Mirabella 7067
6 Franciacorta Extra Brut Elite, Mirabella 6790
7 Il Padrone delle Vigne 2015, Tabarrini 6528
8 Collio Malvasia 2015, Schiopetto 6219
9 Sannio Rosso 2015, Cantine Foschini 5487
10 Il Preliminare 2016, Cantine del Notaio 5274
11 Franciacorta Dosaggio Zero Riserva D0M 2006, Mirabella 4601
12 Falanghina del Sannio 2015, Cantine Foschini 4552
13 Alto Adige Müller Thurgau Caprile 2016, Peter Zemmer 4188
14 L'Autentica 2014, Cantine del Notaio 3923
15 Barolo Cannubi 2011, Borgogno 3913




DiWineTaste Polls
What kind of wine do you like having in July?


In which municipality are produced the best Barbaresco wines?


How often do you personally encounter a "corked wine"?


