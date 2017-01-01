|
Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore Brut Rive di Col San Martino Cuvée del Fondatore Graziano Merotto 2016
Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, tangerine, pineapple, broom, citrus fruits, hawthorn, kiwi, plum and mineral.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.
Fermented and aged in closed tanks for 6 months.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Sauteed crustaceans, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|May 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
|
| February 2016
| --
|2015
|
| December 2016
| --
|2016
|
| May 2017
| --