Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, peach and wisteria followed by aromas of apple, tangerine, pineapple, broom, citrus fruits, hawthorn, kiwi, plum and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and peach.

Fermented and aged in closed tanks for 6 months.


