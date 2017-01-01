Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium and cyclamen.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

Aged in cement tanks.


