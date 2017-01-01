|
Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2016
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petit Verdot (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, geranium and cyclamen.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Meat appetizers, Legume soups, Pasta with meat and mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
|
| May 2013
| --
|2012
|
| November 2013
| --
|2013
|
| June 2014
| --
|2014
|
| May 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --