Barbera d'Alba 2015
Barbera d'Alba (Piedmont)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, carob, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
6 months in steel tanks, 12 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| Issue 16, February 2004
| --
|2011
|
| March 2014
| --
|2015
|
| June 2017
| --