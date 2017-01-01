|
Chianti Classico 2014
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, vanilla, chocolate and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2001
|
| January 2004
| --
|2008
|
| June 2011
|
|2009
|
| October 2012
| --
|2010
|
| October 2012
| --
|2011
|
| January 2014
| --
|2012
|
| February 2015
| --
|2013
|
| December 2015
| --
|2014
|
| June 2017
| --