|
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Nussbaumer 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, mango, melon, pear, apple, passion fruit, lychee, pineapple, peach, banana, nutmeg, saffron, ginger and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and mango.
Aged in steel tanks. At least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 15, January 2004
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --