Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, apricot and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, mango, melon, pear, apple, passion fruit, lychee, pineapple, peach, banana, nutmeg, saffron, ginger and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, apricot and mango.

Aged in steel tanks. At least 3 months in bottle.


