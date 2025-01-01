|
Alto Adige Gewürztraminer Nussbaumer 2023
(Alto Adige)
|
Gewürztraminer
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, lychee, apricot, pineapple, mango, apple, melon, pear, nutmeg, sage, saffron and ginger.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, peach and passion fruit.
Aged in steel tanks. At least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with fish and mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Broiled crustaceans, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|September 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2002
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| Issue 15, January 2004
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| June 2023
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| September 2025
| --