Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of grape, peach and white rose followed by aromas of acacia, broom, passion fruit, lychee, apricot, pineapple, mango, apple, melon, pear, nutmeg, sage, saffron and ginger.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of grape, peach and passion fruit.

Aged in steel tanks. At least 3 months in bottle.


