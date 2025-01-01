Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale cherry pink and nuances of onion skin pink, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and bread crust followed by aromas of cyclamen, dog rose, pink grapefruit, apple, strawberry, kiwi, plum, tangerine, hazelnut and mineral.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and pink grapefruit.

Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for at least 36 months.


