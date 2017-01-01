|
Since the times I started getting into wine - a little more than twenty-five
years ago - there has always been one which had, and still has, a special and
privileged place in my preferences. It is a great wine that, in the course of
its history, has always been capable of surprising both for its class and
elegance, an absolute wonder, one the great prides of Italian wine making: San
Leonardo. A masterpiece created by the “Tenuta” having the same name located
in Trentino - at Borghetto all'Adige of Avio - a wine of remarkable prestige
and acclaimed both in Italy and in the world. One of the few Italian wines
capable of competing - and winning - with the greatest wines of the world. San
Leonardo undoubtedly is an extraordinary wine making success bringing the
signature of Marquess Carlo Guerrieri Gonzaga, of his far-sightedness and the
will to make a masterpiece of impeccable quality. A magnificent wine of
incredible constancy proving, vintage after vintage, excellence without
compromises.
The first time I knew about Tenuta San Leonardo was by reading one of my
dearest books about wine - Vino al Vino - in which the author, the
many-sided Mario Soldati, wrote about his visit at the winery of Borghetto
all'Adige. He narrated the conversation he had with Marquess Anselmo
Guerrieri Gonzaga - father of Marquess Carlo - in such an evocative way it was
impossible not to be enchanted by those words. In that narration it is easy to
understand the nobleness of those places and people who are perpetuating their
history: since 1724 the Guerrieri Gonzaga family is making wines in these
places and since those times they were known for their excellence. To that
should also be added the writings by Luigi Veronelli - the famous Italian wine
writer - about San Leonardo wine, including what at those times was called
“Cabernet Trentino San Leonardo”, as well as the Marquesses Guerrieri
Gonzaga's estate. I have always read or heard the highest praises for the wines
made at Tenuta San Leonardo, always mentioned as examples of wines of prestige,
class and elegance.
Many years will pass before I can finally pour in my glass the superb elegance
of San Leonardo, vintage 1996, created by the great Giacomo Tachis. That moment
- happened in a restaurant at the end of 1990s - is clearly indelible in my
mind. An elegance and finesse like magic, a perfect symphony of aromas with an
impeccable balance, an endless finish capable of leaving in the mouth - intense
and indelible - the excellence of a divine nectar. That San Leonardo, that
vintage 1996, fully confirmed the wonders I had read or heard from those
privileged ones who could taste this wine. At those times, talking about
sensorial tasting, my experience and skill was clearly modest and limited - to
tell the truth, I think the very same even today - and that San Leonardo has
clearly been a milestone for the future of my tasting skill, becoming a solid
and indisputable mark. In the course of the years, San Leonardo has always been
capable of proving and confirming its indisputable fame: vintage after vintage,
its charm and class are always a guarantee of constant excellence.
The history of San Leonardo is as charming as its noble sensorial richness.
This magnificent wine was born from the talent, intuition and passion of
Marquees Carlo Guerrieri Gonzaga: he believed his land was capable of making
high quality wines. San Leonardo is also the result of the work of many people,
their vision and skill, as well as a great territory, of course. Including the
great wine maker Giacomo Tachis and, not less important, wine maker Carlo
Ferrini - who is still leading wine production at Tenuta San Leonardo - as well
as cellar master Luigino Tinelli. The young Marquees Carlo Guerrieri Gonzaga,
after having studied wine making at Lausanne, travels a lot and gets to Tenuta
San Guido where, together with Marquees Mario Incisa della Rocchetta, becomes
passionate about Bordeaux wines. He believed the family estate - San Leonardo -
was a land capable of expressing the highest excellence, just like Bordeaux, at
those times considered as the main worldwide reference point for quality wines.
1982 was the year in which San Leonardo, the way we know it today, was
officially released: a refined interpretation of a Bordeaux blend and fruit of
the magic combination of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc - which later was
discovered to be Carménère - and Merlot. The magic of this wine was also
possible to the talent and knowledge of Giacomo Tachis - the greatest of all
Italian wine makers - who made this wine until 1999. The next year it is the
turn of another talented Italian wine maker - Carlo Ferrini - who is still the
author of this Italian excellence. Marquees Carlo Guerrieri Gonzaga - a real
gentleman with genuinely noble and refined manners who I have the honor and
privilege to know - has always supervised the agronomic and wine making aspects
of the estate, supported by Luigino Tinelli, irreplaceable soul of Tenuta San
Leonardo. The family tradition has been passed to his son Marquees Anselmo
Guerrieri Gonzaga who received from the father - besides the passion for wine
and family estate - the very same and genuinely noble and polite manners. Last
but not the least, the fate of perpetuating the magnificence of a wine of
absolute excellence like San Leonardo.
The occasion to talk about San Leonardo - I am sure you understood this is a
wine for which I have a complete passion and admiration - was offered to me by
Marquees Anselmo Guerrieri Gonzaga. Some time ago I in fact received a mail
from him in which he was noting San Leonardo 2000 was missing in our Guide and
he was therefore inviting us to taste and review it. To such an invitation, of
course, follows my absolute interest and few days later we received a sample of
San Leonardo 2000, the first vintage made by Carlo Ferrini. As for the result
of the tasting, I invite our readers to take a look at our Guide: San Leonardo
2000 easily conquered our five diamonds and the title of best wine for March
2017. A surprising wine having its usual elegance and finesse, impeccably
sumptuous, in a perfect balance between the character of tannins and the
pleasing roundness, well supported by an agreeable and lively crispness. It
does not have the power of more robust vintages - such as 2001 - however it is
a surprising wine for its complex robe of olfactory richness and sensorial
elegance. A great wine which does not seem to be seventeen. After all, ladies
and gentlemen, it simply is San Leonardo, an exciting wine of the heart
always capable of surprising for its elegance and the perfection of the
impeccable class made of refined and inimitable balance.
Antonello Biancalana