Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of plum, pear and hawthorn. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, peach and broom followed by aromas of plum, pear and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and plum.

8 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 8 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

