Lizzano Bianco Torretta 2015
Lizzano (Apulia)
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Chardonnay (20%), Sauvignon Blanc (20%)
| White Wine
|Score:
Pale straw yellow and nuances of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple and almond.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables and crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2016