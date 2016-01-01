Pale straw yellow and nuances of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple and almond. Pale straw yellow and nuances of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple and almond.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, pineapple and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

