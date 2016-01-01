Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Verdicchio di Matelica Terramonte 2015, Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica (Italy)

Verdicchio di Matelica Terramonte 2015

Provima - Produttori Vitivinicoli Matelica (Italy)

Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
Verdicchio
White Wine Score:

Verdicchio di Matelica (Marches)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, broom and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2016


