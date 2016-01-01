Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of grape, peach and pear followed by aromas of apple, banana, acacia and sage.

Sweet and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, light body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of grape, peach and pear.

Fermented in closed tank.


