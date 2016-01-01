Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of strawberry, blackberry and violet.

Properly tannic attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Refermented in closed tank.


