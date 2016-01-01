Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Langhe Freisa 2014, Musso (Italy)

Musso (Italy)

Freisa
Red Wine Score:

Langhe (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of strawberry, blackberry and violet.

Properly tannic attack with a pleasing effervescence, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, strawberry and raspberry.

Refermented in closed tank.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Cold cuts, Meat appetizers, Pasta with meat, Sauteed meat

Suggested glass Young Red Wines 16 °C
(60 °F)
(Young Red Wines)

December 2016


Other Musso's wines 


