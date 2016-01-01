Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Langhe Nebbiolo 2014, Musso (Italy)

Langhe Nebbiolo 2014

Musso (Italy)

Langhe (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo
Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Langhe (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, rose, strawberry and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.

8 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2016


Other Musso's wines 


