Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits and hawthorn. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of pear, citrus fruits and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

