|
Umbria Bianco 2014
(Umbria)
|
Grechetto (70%), Chardonnay (15%), Pecorino (15%)
| White Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hazelnut followed by aromas of hawthorn, pear and citrus fruits.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and hazelnut.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2016