Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 
Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide



 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino 2015, Valdangius (Italy)

Spoleto Trebbiano Spoletino 2015

Valdangius (Italy)

Spoleto (Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine White Wine Score:

Spoleto (Umbria)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and kiwi followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, broom, medlar, lychee and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.

7 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2016


 Share this wine   Share on Google+     Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Valdangius's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: http://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
What is the best DOC or DOCG Dolcetto?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
What kind of wine do you like having in December?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 
Can the wine produced with modern technologies be considered genuine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   Share on Google+ 


Events Polls Serving Wine EnoForum EnoGames Wine Places Aquavitae Wine Guide
Home Page About Us:Write Us:Back Issues:Advertising:Index 

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2016 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.