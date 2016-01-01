Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and kiwi followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, broom, medlar, lychee and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and kiwi followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, broom, medlar, lychee and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and kiwi.

7 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. 7 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

