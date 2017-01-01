Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, elder flower and almond. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, elder flower and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

3 months in steel tanks. 3 months in steel tanks.

