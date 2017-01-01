|
Bianchello del Metauro Fortunae 2015
Bianchello del Metauro (Marches)
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, elder flower and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12%
|
Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Eggs, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2017