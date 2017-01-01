Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Bianchello del Metauro Fortunae 2015, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

White Wine White Wine Score:   Wine of the Sun - Good Value Wine (since January 2004)

Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, elder flower and almond.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

3 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12%

Aperitifs, Crustacean and vegetable appetizers, Eggs, Sauteed fish with mushrooms, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2017


