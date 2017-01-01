Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, chamomile, citrus fruits, vanilla, praline and butter.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, intense roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

8 months in barrique, 10 months in bottle.


