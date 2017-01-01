Wine Culture and Information - Volume 15
Le Busche 2014, Umani Ronchi (Italy)

Le Busche 2014

Umani Ronchi (Italy)

(Marches)
Verdicchio (60%), Chardonnay (40%)
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Marches)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of pear, pineapple, chamomile, citrus fruits, vanilla, praline and butter.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, intense roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and plum.

8 months in barrique, 10 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Stuffed pasta, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Mushroom soups, Broiled fish

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

January 2017


