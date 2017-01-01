|
Barbaresco Coste Rubin 2013
Barbaresco (Piedmont)
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, plum and violet followed by aromas of raspberry, strawberry, blueberry, rose, vanilla, tobacco, cinnamon and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and raspberry.
12 months in cask and barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|February 2017
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2003
|
| August 2007
| --
|2013
|
| February 2017
| --