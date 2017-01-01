|
LorenzoMariaSole Metodo Classico Extra Brut 2010
(Piedmont)
|
Pinot Nero (65%), Chardonnay (35%)
| Sparkling Wine
|Score:
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and bread crust followed by aromas of pear, banana, citrus fruits, hawthorn and yeast.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 60 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Fish appetizers, Risotto and pasta with crustacean, Dairy products, Sauteed fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|March 2017