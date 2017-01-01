Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, broom and plum. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, broom and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

