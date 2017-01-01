Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
La Pettegola 2016, Castello Banfi (Italy)

La Pettegola 2016

Castello Banfi (Italy)

(Tuscany)
Vermentino
White Wine White Wine Score:

(Tuscany)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, broom and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        January 2014       --    
2014        July 2015       --    
2016        January 2018       --    

Other Castello Banfi's wines 


