La Pettegola 2016
(Tuscany)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, hawthorn and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, grapefruit, broom and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13%
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed crustaceans, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| January 2014
| --
|2014
|
| July 2015
| --
|2016
|
| January 2018
| --