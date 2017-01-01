Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, plum, apple, butter, pear, yeast, honey and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Part of the base wine is aged in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.


