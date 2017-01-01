|
Alta Langa Brut Cuvée Aurora 2012
Alta Langa (Piedmont)
Pinot Nero (70%), Chardonnay (30%)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, plum, apple, butter, pear, yeast, honey and hints of vanilla.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.
Part of the base wine is aged in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|January 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
|
| January 2014
| --
|2012
|
| January 2018
| --