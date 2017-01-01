Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Alta Langa Brut Cuvée Aurora 2012, Castello Banfi (Italy)

Alta Langa Brut Cuvée Aurora 2012

Castello Banfi (Italy)

Alta Langa (Piedmont)
Pinot Nero (70%), Chardonnay (30%)
Sparkling Wine

Alta Langa (Piedmont)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, citrus fruits and bread crust followed by aromas of acacia, plum, apple, butter, pear, yeast, honey and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and plum.

Part of the base wine is aged in barrique. Refermented and aged in bottle on its lees for at least 30 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Sauteed fish, Dairy products

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

January 2018


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2008        January 2014       --    
2012        January 2018       --    

Other Castello Banfi's wines 


