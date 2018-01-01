Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent. Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, medlar, broom, ripe peach, hazelnut, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

40 days of maceration on the skins, 8 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.


