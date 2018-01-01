Wine Culture and Information - Volume 16
Le Tese 2015, Romanelli (Italy)

Le Tese 2015

Romanelli (Italy)

(Umbria)
Trebbiano Spoletino
White Wine Score:

(Umbria)
Intense golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, citrus fruits and plum followed by aromas of pear, hawthorn, medlar, broom, ripe peach, hazelnut, pineapple and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and medlar.

40 days of maceration on the skins, 8 months in steel tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13%

Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stuffed pasta with mushrooms

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

April 2018


Other Romanelli's wines 


