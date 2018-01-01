|
Lago di Corbara Rosso Solideo 2014
Lago di Corbara (Umbria)
|
Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, peony, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla, mace and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
Aged in barrique.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|June 2018