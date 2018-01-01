Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of acacia, pear, papaya, pineapple and hawthorn. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, banana and plum followed by aromas of acacia, pear, papaya, pineapple and hawthorn.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and papaya. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and papaya.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

