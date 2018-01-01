Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, hawthorn and hazelnut. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of grapefruit, acacia, hawthorn and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

Fermented and aged in cask for 4 months. Fermented and aged in cask for 4 months.

