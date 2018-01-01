|
Amarone della Valpolicella Col de la Bastia 2014
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%), Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
24 months in cask.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|October 2018
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|2010
|
| April 2013
|2012
|
| September 2016
|2013
|
| July 2017
|2014
|
| October 2018
