Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Le Balze 2011
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina, Corvinone, Rondinella, Oseleta
| Red Wine
|Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and dried violet followed by aromas of blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, cinnamon, mace, leather, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
36 months in cask, 8 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 16%
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|December 2018
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|1997
|
| Issue 6, March 2003
| --
|2005
|
| January 2012
| --
|2009
|
| July 2015
| --
|2011
|
| December 2018
| --