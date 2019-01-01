|
Maremma Toscana Rosato Mandriolo 2017
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
Ages in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with meat and vegetables, Broiled fish, Stewed fish and white meat
|
|Suggested glass
|
14 °C
(57 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|January 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
|
| November 2013
| --
|2013
|
| June 2014
| --
|2014
|
| May 2015
| --
|2015
|
| May 2016
| --
|2016
|
| June 2017
| --
|2017
|
| January 2019
| --