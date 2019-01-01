Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Ages in steel tanks.


