Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Maremma Toscana Rosato Mandriolo 2017, Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana Rosato Mandriolo 2017

Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of cyclamen, peach and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

Ages in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Pasta with meat and vegetables, Broiled fish, Stewed fish and white meat

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

January 2019


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2012        November 2013       --    
2013        June 2014       --    
2014        May 2015       --    
2015        May 2016       --    
2016        June 2017       --    
2017        January 2019       --    

Other Moris Farms's wines 


