|
Squinzano Rosso Mani del Sud 2016
Squinzano (Apulia)
|
Negroamaro (70%), Sangiovese (15%), Malvasia Nera (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of blackberry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, walnut husk, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
6 months in barrique, 6 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|May 2019