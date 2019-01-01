Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, tobacco, pink pepper, chocolate, cinnamon and vanilla.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

At least 12 months in cask.


