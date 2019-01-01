Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, chocolate, tobacco, licorice, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry. Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.

24 months in cask, 24 months in bottle. 24 months in cask, 24 months in bottle.

