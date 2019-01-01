Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of plum, hawthorn and apple followed by aromas of pear, peach and citrus fruits.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, apple and peach.

3 months in steel tanks, 1 month in bottle.


