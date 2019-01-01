Wine Culture and Information - Volume 17
Grecia Rosè 2018, Paolo Leo (Italy)

Grecia Rosè 2018

Paolo Leo (Italy)

(Apulia)
Negroamaro
Rose Wine Rose Wine Score:

(Apulia)
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raspberry, strawberry and cherry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of raspberry, strawberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp Rose Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)

August 2019


Other Paolo Leo's wines 


