Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raspberry, strawberry and cherry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and peach. Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of raspberry, strawberry and cherry followed by aromas of cyclamen, plum and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of raspberry, strawberry and peach. Persistent finish with flavors of raspberry, strawberry and peach.

Aged in steel tanks. Aged in steel tanks.

