Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, geranium, chocolate, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, pink pepper, rosemary, menthol and vanilla. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, geranium, chocolate, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, pink pepper, rosemary, menthol and vanilla.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness. Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant. Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle. 18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

