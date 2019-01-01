Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 17
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
Follow DiWineTaste on DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Aglianico del Vulture Titolo 20th Anniversary 2017, Elena Fucci (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture Titolo 20th Anniversary 2017

Elena Fucci (Italy)

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Aglianico
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Aglianico del Vulture (Basilicata)
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and black currant followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, geranium, chocolate, tobacco, mace, cinnamon, pink pepper, rosemary, menthol and vanilla.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and black currant.

18 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 14%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

August 2019


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Elena Fucci's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
In choosing a wine, what is the most important factor?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
When you buy a wine, you are mainly interested in:


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in August?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste on Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2019 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.