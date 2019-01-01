|
Lessini Durello Spumante Brut Roncà di Roncà
Lessini (Veneto)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, kiwi and broom followed by aromas of pear, peach, jasmine, pineapple and citrus fruits.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, kiwi and pear.
Fermented in closed tank.
Alcohol: 12%
Aperitifs, Dairy products, Risotto with vegetables, fish and crustaceans
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Charmat Method Sparkling Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
|
| September 2016
| --
|N.V.
|
| August 2017
| --
|N.V.
|
| October 2018
| --
|N.V.
|
| September 2019
| --