|
Lessini Durello Metodo Classico Non Dosato Roncà 60 Mesi 2012
Lessini (Veneto)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and bread crust followed by aromas of citrus fruits, kiwi, hawthorn, plum, broom, medlar, honey and hazelnut.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, kiwi and pear.
The base wine ferments in steel tanks and cask, referments in bottle on its lees for 60 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 11.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|September 2019