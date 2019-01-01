|
Amarone della Valpolicella 2013
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (65%), Corvinone (15%). Rondinella (10%), Other Grapes (10%)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, iris, chocolate, face powder, tobacco, cinnamon, licorice, leather, pink pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
36 months in cask.
Alcohol: 16%
Game, Braised and stewed meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|September 2019
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2007
|
| March 2013
| --
|2009
|
| May 2014
| --
|2010
|
| September 2016
| --
|2011
|
| August 2017
| --
|2013
|
| September 2019
| --