Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, clove, licorice, leather, pink pepper, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.

4 years in cask, 6 months in bottle.


