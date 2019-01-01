|
Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Capitel Monte Olmi 2013
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
|
Corvina (30%), Corvinone (30%), Rondinella (30%), Oseleta, Negrara, Dindarella, Croatina, Forselina (10%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of blackberry, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, cocoa, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, clove, licorice, leather, pink pepper, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of blackberry, plum and black cherry.
4 years in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 17%
|
Game, Stewed and braised meat, Roasted meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|October 2019
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2009
|
| June 2015
| --
|2011
|
| August 2017
| --
|2013
|
| October 2019
| --