Langhe Nebbiolo Pian del Lupo 2013, Casavecchia (Italy)

Langhe Nebbiolo Pian del Lupo 2013

Casavecchia (Italy)

Langhe (Piedmont)
Nebbiolo (85%), Merlot (15%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score: Wine That Excels in Its Category

Langhe (Piedmont)
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, rose, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.

18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Bodied or Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)

December 2019


