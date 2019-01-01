|
Langhe Nebbiolo Pian del Lupo 2013
Langhe (Piedmont)
|
Nebbiolo (85%), Merlot (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score:
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, plum and raspberry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, strawberry, rose, chocolate, cinnamon, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, plum and blueberry.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Roasted meat, Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed and braised meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2019