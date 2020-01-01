|
Amarone della Valpolicella Telos 2015
Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina (70%), Rondinella (20%), Croatina (5%), Oseleta (5%)
| Red Wine
Score:
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, carob, tobacco, cocoa, tamarind, coffee, licorice, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
16 months in cask.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|March 2020