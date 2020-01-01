Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 18
×
Amarone della Valpolicella Campo dei Gigli 2015, Tenuta Sant'Antonio (Italy)

Amarone della Valpolicella Campo dei Gigli 2015

Tenuta Sant'Antonio (Italy)

Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Corvina, Corvinone (70%), Rondinella (20%), Croatina (5%), Oseleta (5%)
Red Wine Red Wine Score:

Amarone della Valpolicella (Veneto)
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and dried violet followed by aromas of black cherry, blueberry, walnut husk, chocolate, tobacco, carob, cinnamon, licorice, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.

Tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.

3 years in cask.

Alcohol: 16%

Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese

Suggested glass Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines 18 °C
(64 °F)
(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)

March 2020


