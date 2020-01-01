|
Nuragus di Cagliari I Fiori 2018
Nuragus di Cagliari (Sardinia)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of pear, kiwi and broom.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12%
Fish appetizers, Pasta with crustaceans, Sauteed fish
Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|April 2020