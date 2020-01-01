|
Vermentino di Sardegna Stellato 2018
Vermentino di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, broom, pineapple, banana and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
3 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|April 2020