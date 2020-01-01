Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, raspberry, green bell pepper, chocolate, tobacco, leather, licorice, mace, vanilla and eucalyptus.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.

At least 18 months in barrique, at least 12 months in bottle.


