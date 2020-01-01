Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and honey followed by aromas of hawthorn, medlar, pear, grapefruit, saffron, rosemary, artemisia, butter, coffee, almond, bread crust, praline, mineral and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and honey.

22 months in barrique, 4 months in bottle.


